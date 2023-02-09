Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has emphasized the importance of partnership between the government and civil society organizations (CSOs) in the development of the country. During a consultative meeting held with CSOs from various sectors, President Hichilema stated that, “Perceptions that the government and the CSOs are in competition should not be there as the two are important partners in national development.”

The meeting covered a wide range of issues affecting the nation, including the country’s debt, governance, human rights, the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, the fight against corruption, public finance management, and others. President Hichilema acknowledged the significance of regular engagement with CSOs and emphasized the government’s position that, “We are not in competition with them but partners in the development of our country, and co-workers in unifying our communities.”

During the meeting, President Hichilema appreciated the views and opinions of the CSOs and praised their diversity, which he considers a source of information and expertise for the government. He said, “I appreciate the views and opinions of the CSOs and applaud their unique diversity which brings in a wealth of information and expertise to the government’s attention.”

In order to address the issues raised during the meeting, President Hichilema proposed for regular consultative processes through smaller thematic working groups. He stated, “We need to create the necessary framework to achieve our objectives in resolving the issues that were raised today, and I believe regular consultative processes through smaller thematic working groups will help us achieve that.”

In conclusion, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of a continued partnership between the government and CSOs in the development of the country. He said, “The government and CSOs are not competitors but partners in the development of our country, and I hope that this meeting has provided a platform for constructive dialogue and sets the stage for a continued partnership in the future.”

This meeting between the President and CSOs has highlighted the significance of a continued partnership between the two in the development of Zambia. It is hoped that regular consultative processes will provide a framework for addressing the issues affecting the nation and for achieving their objectives in the future.