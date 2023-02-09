President Hakainde Hichilema has held a consultative meeting with the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) led by its Chairman, His Grace Archbishop Ignatius Chama, at State House. During the meeting, the President acknowledged the concerns raised by the ZCCB on the high cost of living, driven by several factors, and its effect on the poor and vulnerable.

President Hichilema praised the Catholic Church for its efforts in promoting social justice, human rights, and equality, as well as its commitment to universal education and healthcare. He stated that the government was anchored on the ideals of reconstructing an economy that had broken down due to mismanagement, reckless borrowing, and unbridled corruption. However, measures had been put in place to ameliorate the negative effects of the economic situation on the citizens.

The President acknowledged the presence of a new member of the ZCCB, His Grace Bishop Raphael Mweempwa of Monze Diocese. He commended the Catholic Church for its unflinching efforts in spreading the gospel and reaffirmed the warm relationship that exists between the Catholic Church and all churches in Zambia and the government.

President Hichilema assured the ZCCB that the New Dawn Government will continue to hold consultations as it works towards a common agenda for the development of the country. He emphasized that social justice is crucial as it is anchored on respect and the upholding of the rights of everyone.

The meeting between President Hichilema and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has been welcomed by many as a positive step towards building a better and more inclusive Zambia. It is hoped that this partnership between the government and religious leaders will result in meaningful change and progress for all citizens.