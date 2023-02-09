Hon. Eng. Peter Chibwe Kapala, the Minister of Energy, stated that the conversion of the TAZAMA Pipeline from crude feedstock to refined diesel is progressing well. The TAZAMA Pipeline, which runs from Tanzania to Ndola, has a capacity of 1,100,000 tonnes annually and was constructed in 1968 to transport fuel at an affordable cost.

The Minister emphasized that the New Dawn Government is committed to ensuring a sustainable fuel supply, a crucial aspect of the country’s economic development. To achieve this, the government has undertaken the rehabilitation and reconfiguration of the pipeline to start pumping finished diesel products.

The conversion process began on January 24th, 2023, and the cleaning of the pipeline and storage tanks has already been undertaken. The conversion process is expected to be completed within the first quarter of 2023, and the pipeline will be able to pump 90 million litres of diesel per month. This reliable supply of diesel will result in a reduction in transportation costs of up to 60%, ultimately leading to a reduction in the pump price of diesel.

The Minister also stated that the government will continue working on measures to stabilize and reduce the cost of petroleum products in the country. The conversion of the TAZAMA Pipeline will result in reduced road damage and provide a reliable source of diesel at a reduced cost.

The Minister expressed his confidence in the government’s ability to provide a sustainable and affordable fuel supply, thereby contributing to the country’s economic development. The conversion of the TAZAMA Pipeline is an important step towards achieving this goal.