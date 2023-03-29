A consortium of civil society organisations has charged that there cannot be meaningful discussions about democracy at the 2nd Summit if delegates cannot discuss the threat the United States is bringing to the sovereignty of the African States.
Advocacy for National Development and Democracy, Center for Constitution and Leadership Studies and Zambians for Unity, Peace and Development has said the US Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act which has been passed is taking away undermining the sovereignty or African nations and the democratic choices to make decisions on trade relations between Africa and Russia.
Speaking on behalf the 3 organisations during a press briefing in Lusaka this morning, ANDD Executive Director, said it was sad that the conveners of the Summit have trivialised democracy to elections than the bigger issues which needed discussion.
Mr Banda said one of the reasons why our leaders here in Zambia and other African countries are failing to approach Russia and China to get deals that would reduce the cost of fuel and essential commodes is because they are afraid about being punished by America using its new law.
“If our leaders had courage, they would have approached Russia to import cheaper fuel which would reduce the cost of fuel in Zambia from the current K29 to about K19 per litre. Zambia would not be struggling with fertiliser because like Zimbabwe and Malawi which got 20,000 tonnes of free fertiliser each from Russia, our farmers would have also accessed free fertiliser. Why are our leaders afraid of approaching Russia?” He questioned.
The 3 organisations said the issue of homosexuality has been a subject of unfortunate happening in Zambia which must be brought to an end with this Summit.
“We are happy with the position taken by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on issues of LGBTQ but his message need to be said to Vice President straight and clear that Zambians are not and will never be ready to import these alien vices of homosexuality.”
They have since asked the United States of America to respect Zambia’s cultural and traditional heritage and avoid pushing an agenda on LGBTQ that offends society’s moral values and principles.
The Summit for Democracy will take place in Zambia on 29-30 March 2023 with most opposition leaders and civil society organisations which are critical to government left put.
MEMBE DONT WRITE ON BEHAL OF OTHER ORGANIZATIONS TO SHOW THAT THEY ALSO THINKING AND SINKING LOWLY LIKE YOU. REMEMBER , TRUE NON GOS AIM AT EACILITATING EFFORTS FOR MAKING THE CONCEPT OF GLOBAL VILLAGE A REALITY.AND NOT UTTERING HATREDS AGAINST SOME NATIONS SIMLY BECAUSE HAVVING DIFFERENT IDEOLOGIES.
Who are these NGOs who demand that America must keep its hands off Africa? Next they will be demanding that China and Russia keep its hands off Africa. Who gave these NGOs mandate to speak on behalf of Africa. These NGOs have lost direction and dont even know their mandate. We live in a world full of diversity and only foolish NGOs will be clapping when one foreign country offers free fertiliser and oil… There is nothing for free please. Wake up from slumber. Chilyelye muleke !
As Africans, this is our time…the old slave master is dying a very slow death. The dollar is in ICU.
The same African chiefs sold their brothers and others they captured
This happened 100’s of years ago
so for how many more centuries do you want to keep crying for, instead of working for a better future
Negotiating with Russia concerning oil? What ignorance is this? Some people in Zambia are not aware of the sanctions imposed on Russia for the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine? What is this fascination with Russia and China — countries that are currently being ruled by dictators?
The Russians and Chinese are responsible for supplying you with all your military equipment. Name just 1 item supplied by the Americans that you can be proud of? You people should stop hallucinating. If the American don’t care about their own people, why would they care about you?
FUTURERIZED HAS NO PROPER HISTORY BACKGROUND. THE MAIN SLAVE MASTERS WERE THE PORTUGUESE AND SPANISH. THESE WERE THE CHAMPIONS IN SLAVERY. THE STUDIES SHOW THAT THE PORUGUESE WHO CONTINUED LIVING AMERICAS RESISTED FREEDOM OF SLVES. AS MOST OF THE SLAVES THAT WERE TAKEN TO ASIA, WERE NOT ALLOWED TO REPRODUCE , AND WERE BEING ELIMINATED AT APPOINTED TIMES AND THATS WHY YOU COULDNT FIND OR SEE AFRICANS IN ASIAN NATIONS. IN THOSE DAYS ASIAN WERE THE MOST CRUEL SLAVE MASTERS. AND FOR A LONG NO AFRICAN WAS ALLOWED TO MINGLE OR MARRY A RUSSIAN , CHINESE , INDIAN ETC