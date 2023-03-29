By BENEDICT TEMBO

THE Japanese Embassy in Lusaka on Friday last week figuratively shifted operations from its chancery in Longacres to Manda Hill shopping mall where it showcased its culture.

During the Japan Day commemorations, the interaction with Lusaka started with a quiz about various aspects of Japan.

Lusaka residents were taken around the make-shift stand where they appreciated Japanese traditional clothes and food, among others.

Japanese Ambassador to Zambia Kazuyuki Tekauchi was also on hand to explain the revived Japan Day, which was last held in

2019 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in December of the same year.

Japan Day falls on March 24.

“Japan Day is one of the most important days on the Japanese calendar and this is the first time we are commemorating it after the COVID-19 break and we are excited to share our rich Japanese culture with the good people of Zambia,” Mr Tekauchi said.

Japan Day is an occasion when the Japanese around the world showcase their rich culture, either traditional or contemporary, for the benefit of other people.

Mr Tekauchi said beyond showcasing culture, it was also important to remind Zambians about opportunities offered by the Japanese government through the embassy.

He urged Zambians to take advantage of the many government scholarships Japan offers to foreign students at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Mr Tekauchi said the Japanese government offers both fully funded and also partially scholarships

He said Zambia is one of Japan’s most trusted allies in Africa as the two countries share warm bilateral relations.

“As Zambia will be celebrating its 58th Independence, we shall also be celebrating 60 years of cooperation with Zambia. So, we regard this country highly,” he said.

Mr Tekauchi said Japan will continue supporting Zambia’s development agenda especially in the agriculture and health sectors.