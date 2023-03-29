Zambia netball national team assistant coach, Lazarus Tembo, has elevated to head coach.

Tembo, who is Lusaka City Council (LCC) netball club coach, takes over from Charles Zulu, who has been appointed as national trainer of trainers for coaches.

The team has also appointed Under-20 national team assistant coach, Martha Kafupi, as assistant coach for the senior team.

And Kapiri Mposhi based referee, Davies Sichoonga, has been appointed as national trainer of trainers for umpires.

The appointments are with immediate effect and are subject to review for a period of six months.

“With this appointment, you therefore cease to be the national team coach. In view of the aforesaid, you are to provide the technical committee the updated database of coaches trained and needs for each particular area,” read part of the letter sent to Zulu.

Meanwhile, Tembo has named a 16-member provisional squad ahead of April’s Pacific AUS sports netball series to be held in Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia.

The team is mostly composed of players that competed at the Africa netball world cup qualifiers tournament in South Africa last year.

The coach has also included Prison Leopards defender, Ethel Pemba, who was instrumental in making sure that her team won the netball Zambia open tournament.

The team is expected to have its training session today.

The defenders in the provisional squad are Besiya Katete, Memory Musonda, Esther Kunda, Gift Bunga, Juliet Kaputeni (Green Buffaloes) Ethel Pemba (Prison Leopards), Nawa Beenzu (Nkwazi).

The midcourt comprises Orient Mwanza (Prison Leopards), Justina Mwale, Carol Moono and Joyce Mwanza (Green Buffaloes) and Naomi Changwe (Lusaka City Council).

Shooters are Diana Banda, Elizabeth Bwalya (Prison Leopards), Beauty Nakazwe (Green Buffaloes) and Hellen Banda from Nkwazi netball club.