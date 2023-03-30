Zambians are weighing in on a video circulating on social media that shows Former Zambian professional football player Enock Mwepu being prayed for by Pastor John Anosike from New World Faith Ministries in Cape Town. The clergyman declared Enock Mwepu healed of his hereditary heart condition. During the prayers the clergyman said that two angels had replaced Enocks damaged heart with a new one.He assured the football player he would go back to playing football.The clergyman also encouraged him to have the internal cardiac defibrillator which he referred to as “iron” removed because he was now healed.

The Ex-Brighton midfielder had his promising football career cut dramatically short, with a serious health scare that forced him to hang up his boots last year.

Mwepu narrated how he was on a plane and was given something to eat during the international break in October last year.

“A friend just gave me a sweet, and then from there I just collapsed and I had heart palpitations.”

He added that he went back to the United Kingdom where they inserted a defibrillator to prevent heart palpitations.

Before his retirement last year, he played in all six of Brighton’s Premier League games.He also made 27 appearances for the club since signing from Red Bull Salzburg in July 2021.

Mwepu had 23 international appearances for the Zambian national team, scoring six goals in that time.He now works at Brighton as an Under-9s coach.

Some reactions to the video



Nothing wrong with going to Church but if a Papa tells you Angels have operated on you and that you should get your defibrillator removed then that Papa is fake and does not mean well. Mwepu was not poisoned as claims the Papa.

Mwepu needs more counselling on his heart condition, not those dangerous lies from so called Papas.

We want Mwepu alive, get those Papas out of his way!

(Ventricular cardiomyopathy- A genetic condition )

1.Papa touches his right side of the chest as physical examination thinking the heart is on the right side

2.Papa claims angels visited right there and then and did heart transplant

3.Papa tells Mwepu to immediately go and request that the defibrillator be removed as he has a new functional heart

My country people can we not experiment with our health please think of the many people that have died of HIV/AIDS because they got healing prophecies from papas !!

Hmm .

Before any aid put in the body is removed – doctors ascertain if the organ is back to normal and possibilities of removing the aid won’t cause any possible health complications.

God is a God of order. If one was HIV Positive and went for prayer – there must be a medical report from health institution to prove indeed the person is positive. After prayer – the person must do further tests to ascertain indeed has become negative. Otherwise – on what basis is the devil going to be put to shame if there is no proof of results? This I speak to you as a man of God hoping to help someone reading.

In the case of Mwepu – doctors will assess before accepting to remove the device or not.All in all – Jesus must be honoured

As we now say..”we never left God,we left the churches”There’s no way we should be playing with people’s lives like this