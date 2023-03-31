The Shepolopolo Zambia Womens national team have entered camp in Lusaka to prepare for the April friendly matches against South Korea to be played in Seoul.

Korea will host Zambia in two friendly matches on 7th and 11th April as both teams warm up for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Coach Bruce Mwape said a number of good players are yet to report for camp due to club commitments.

Mwape said he will be naming his final squad for the Korea trip on Sunday.

“We are still missing a good number of players who are still with their clubs,” Mwape said without mentioning the specific number of the absent players.

“We are supposed to come up with the final squad that will travel for friendly matches on Sunday. For the two friendly matches we are looking for 24 players, already the professionals (foreign based) ten,” he said.

Zambia will face Japan, Spain and Costa Rica in Group C of the World Cup to be held between July and August in Australia and New Zealand

“Playing Korea is actually important because we are trying to look at the tactics of other teams that will be playing at the World Cup,” Mwape said.