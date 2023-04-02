The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) in Ndola district on the Copperbelt has accused police officers stationed at Kasumbalesa Border Post of conniving with traders to smuggle mealie-meal into neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The UPND District Spokesperson, David Zimba, expressed concern over the sudden rise in mealie-meal smuggling into DRC and questioned how the smugglers managed to cross the border without being arrested by the police stationed there.
Mr. Zimba called on the relevant authorities to investigate police officers deployed at Kasumbalesa, where smuggling is rampant, as they appear to be compromised. Meanwhile, Ndola district has experienced a shortage of 25kg mealie-meal bags in most retail outlets in the last four days due to rampant smuggling. The anti-smuggling team impounded over 3,000 25kg bags of mealie meal destined for DRC in the last five days in the district.
However, Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba has dismissed the allegations made by the UPND that some police officers manning Kasumbalesa Border Post are compromised. Mr. Mweemba said that the police are conducting regular patrols to control the situation and are on top of things.
In related news, the anti-smuggling team in Ndola impounded 3,197 bags of mealie-meal destined to be smuggled into DRC. Mr. Mweemba said that on Monday, March 27th, 2023, the anti-smuggling team impounded a light truck in Chiwala area of Ndola loaded with 201 by 25kg bags of mealie-meal. On Tuesday, March 28th, 2023, the team impounded a Blue Scania Light Truck loaded with 400 bags of mealie-meal at Miami Garage Masala in the industrial area. On Thursday, March 30th, 2023, the anti-smuggling team, during patrols, managed to impound two Sino trucks laden with 1,896 bags of 25kg of mealie-meal, which were concealed for the purposes of being smuggled to DRC through Chiwala area. On Friday, March 31st, 2023, the team intercepted a tipper truck Toton Auman loaded with 700 bags of 25kg mealie-meal.
Mr. Mweemba reiterated the police’s commitment to ensuring that smuggling of mealie-meal into DRC is curbed through routine patrols. He added that the police have identified and sealed all points being used to access DRC.
If this Mr Zimba knows the policeman who’s abetting smuggling of mealie meal why doesn’t he report this individual instead of generalization. Our police officers are not magicians who can guess where, when and how the commodity is being ferried out of the country. You the citizens can help a lot by identifying the culprits.
NOT SURPRISING KNOWING OUR POLICE FORCE
MONEY IS NEEDED IN EVERY REPORT TO GET THINGS DONE,
REPORT A CRIME THEN SAY THIS IS FALSE
Nothing new. From the last century we have always known Police of Colluding with Traders to Smuggle Mealie-Meal into DRC
When are some of our Motherland people STOP segregation of our own, simply because of the Colonial Boarder Lines? Do you release that Motherland was divided by some self centered WS who invaded our Motherland? Tomorrow could be people needing the same assistance or something else. We are one people & not “Congolese”.
From Nakazwe M-Beenzu Namwiinga Nakazwe