The Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ) has praised the government’ for plans to introduce smartphones and Tablets in schools for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) lessons.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka BETUZ General Secretary Henry Sinkala said the move is in line with the digital era which the country is currently undergoing.

“We have welcomed the plans that government has to introduce smartphones and gadgets which will allow pupils to learn ICT because we are in the era of change to digital and change must be made and accepted in order to digitalize the country”, said Mr Sinkala.

Mr Sinkala added that government is looking into how to secure the gadgets safely at schools to void issues of theft.

“With such gadgets it is prudent that schools improve the school premises security and guard them jealously because they come with huge amounts and therefore we expect that measures of magnitude are put in place to ensure that they are safeguarded,” said Mr Sinkala.

Meanwhile, Mr Sinkala applauded teachers for their commitment as the term is coming to an end on April 7th 2023 and encouraged the teachers to continue with the same spirit of commitment for the remaining academic terms.

Education Minister Douglas Siakalima recently announced in Parliament that government is considering the introduction of smart phones and Tablets in schools for Information and Communication Technology (ICT).