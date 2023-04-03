Shepolopolo Zambia key defenders Lushomo Mweemba and Margaret Belemu will miss the two friendly matches against South Korea to be played on 7 and 11 April in Seoul.

Mweemba is injured together with another defender Esther Banda.

According to FAZ, defender Belemu has been excused to enable her complete a move from Turkey to Chinese Women’s Super League side Shanghai Shengli

Coach Bruce Mwape on Monday named his final 24-member squad after the recent camp held in Lusaka.

He has unveiled 15 local players.

Zambia is getting ready for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand in July.

FINAL-SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Catherine Musonda (Indeni Roses), Eunice Sakala (Nkwazi Queens), Hazel Nali (Fatih Vatan Sport-Turkey)

DEFENDERS

Agness Musesa, Esther Siamfuko (both Green Buffaloes), Judith Soko (YASA), Vast Phiri (ZESCO Ndola Girls), Mary Mulenga (Red Arrows), Pauline Zulu (Elite Ladies), Martha Tembo (BIIK Kazygurt Shymkent-Kazakhstan)

MIDFIELDERS

Evarine Katongo (ZISD Women), Mary Wilombe, Susan Banda (both Red Arrows), Xiomara Mapepa, Comfort Selemani (both Elite Ladies), Ireen Lungu, Hellen Chanda (both BIIK Kazygurt Shymkent-Kazakhstan)

STRIKERS

Barbara Banda (Shanghai Shengli-China), Ochumba Oseke Lubanji (Red Arrows),

Hellen Mubanga, Rachael Nachula (both Zaragoza CFF-Spain), Grace Chanda, Rachael Kundananji (both Madrid CFF), Inonge Kaloustian (ZISD Women)