UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda has expressed his gratitude to the residents of Chililabombwe Constituency for their support in the 2021 General Election. Speaking during a campaign for the upcoming local government by-election, Imenda credited the people of Chililabombwe for their overwhelming support of President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and the UPND. He also mentioned that the PF was “buried” in the area during the election.

Imenda urged the residents to vote for Solomon Banda in the upcoming by-election, as he aims to continue the developmental path left by the late councilor, Maureen Bwalya. The UPND Secretary General noted that the President would be visiting the area to thank the residents for their support.

Chililabobwe Constituency Member of Parliament, Paul Kabuswe, also addressed the residents, commending President Hichilema for his efforts in restoring the rule of law and creating an atmosphere of peace in the country. Kabuswe cited the free education policy as one of the government’s notable achievements.

The by-election has been scheduled following the death of Maureen Bwalya, who was the UPND Chitimukulu ward councilor. Imenda was accompanied by Kabuswe and other senior party officials during his visit.

Overall, the UPND officials were grateful for the support of the people of Chililabombwe Constituency and urged them to vote for Solomon Banda in the upcoming by-election to continue the developmental progress of the late councilor, Maureen Bwalya.

