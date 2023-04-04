BENEDICT TEMBO

Zambia women’s national team coach Bruce Mwape has named his final 24-member squad for two friendly matches against South Korea April 7 and 11 in Seoul.

Mwape has named a squad comprising 15 locals and nine foreign-based players for the South Korea assignment that will gauge the Copper Queens’ readiness for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand in July.

However, the coach will miss the services of defenders Lushomo Mweemba and Esther Banda due to injury.

Another defender Margaret Belemu has been excused in order for her to complete her switch from Hakkarigucu Spur in Turkey to Chinese Women’s Super League side Shanghai Shengli.

FAZ has upheld the tradition of organising international games for the Copper Queens who has so far been involved in matches with Colombia (twice), North Macedonia, Slovenia and Uzbekistan in previous FIFA international windows.

The Squad

Goalkeepers

Catherine Musonda (Indeni Roses), Eunice Sakala (Nkwazi Queens), Hazel Nali (Fatih Vatan Sport-Turkey)

Defenders

Agness Musesa, Esther Siamfuko (both Green Buffaloes), Judith Soko (YASA), Vast Phiri (ZESCO Ndola Girls), Mary Mulenga (Red Arrows), Pauline Zulu (Elite Ladies), Martha Tembo (BIIK Kazygurt Shymkent-Kazakhstan)

Midfielders

Evarine Katongo (ZISD Women), Mary Wilombe, Susan Banda (both Red Arrows), Xiomara Mapepa, Comfort Selemani (both Elite Ladies), Ireen Lungu, Hellen Chanda (both BIIK Kazygurt Shymkent-Kazakhstan)

Strikers

Barbara Banda (Shanghai Shengli-China), Ochumba Oseke Lubanji (Red Arrows),

Hellen Mubanga, Rachael Nachula (both Zaragoza CFF-Spain), Grace Chanda, Rachael Kundananji (both Madrid CFF), Inonge Kaloustian (ZISD Women)