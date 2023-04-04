Shepolopolo Zambia Coach Bruce Mwape says he picked players on merit for the two friendly matches against South Korea to be played in Seoul.

Some soccer fans have questioned Mwape’s selection after he named his final 24-member squad for the matches against South Korea to be played on 7 and 11 April.

Mwape said his technical bench considered the performance of individual players during selection.

“I don’t think there was any problem with the selection of players. We were just looking at the performance of individual players; those who showed that they can be part of the team are the ones that we picked,” Mwape told reporters before departure for Korea on Tuesday.

“I don’t think there is any problem where selection is concerned. The players were actually picked on merit,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mwape has declared that Zambia is almost concluding preparations for the FIFA World Cup to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand in July.

“Slowly we are getting there because we have played a lot of games. We started preparing for the World Cup immediately after we qualified. We are almost concluding the final list,” he said.