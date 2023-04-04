President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia has embarked on a state visit to Mozambique, at the invitation of Mozambique’s President, His Excellency President Filipe Nyusi. The visit aims to strengthen the relationship between the two countries and increase trade and investment flows.

President Hichilema expressed his optimism for the visit, stating that Zambia looks forward to fruitful engagements and signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in key sectors of economic cooperation. The two countries have a long-standing relationship dating back to the pre-independence period when citizens from both countries joined hands in fighting for freedom.

Recently, Zambia has experienced an increase in exports and imports through the Beira Port of Mozambique into the Chanida border of the Eastern Province. This increase is particularly noticeable for commodities such as fertilizer and other agricultural produce.

During the visit, President Hichilema is expected to hold talks with his Mozambican counterpart and other key stakeholders to explore opportunities for increased trade and investment between the two countries. Both leaders are keen to deepen cooperation in various sectors, including energy, mining, and agriculture.

President Hichilema’s visit to Mozambique underscores his administration’s commitment to promoting regional integration and boosting Zambia’s economic development. The trip is expected to strengthen ties between Zambia and Mozambique and open new avenues for cooperation and partnership.

The President is expected to return to Zambia after the conclusion of his state visit to Mozambique.