peaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, has bemoaned the poor state of roads leading to National Assembly constituency offices in the Copperbelt Province.

Ms Mutti has also bemoaned the insufficient space around most of the constituency offices.

She noted that it will be difficult for Members of Parliament to interact with the public regarding many developmental programmes such as the increased Constituency Development Funds (CDF).

She said members of the public will need to interact with the constituency offices staff as they seek help on how to go about accessing CDF money.

Ms Mutti also called on government to work on the roads leading to constituency officers so that people can easily access the offices.

And Ms Mutti said her visit to the Copperbelt Province has given her first-hand information on what is prevailing on the ground.

The Speaker of the National Assembly said she will now appreciate some challenges that Members of Parliament raise in parliament.

She is in the tour of all constituency offices in the Copperbelt Province to appreciate the challenges the staff are fa