The Minister of Science and Technology, Felix Mutati, announced that Starlink connectivity has proven to be effective in nine provinces across Zambia. This marks a significant milestone for the country’s efforts to improve its internet connectivity and bridge the digital divide.

Starlink, a satellite internet service provider owned by SpaceX, has been working to expand its services to different parts of the world. In Zambia, the company has been testing its services in various provinces, and the results have been impressive, according to Mutati.

The Minister further stated that the next stage in the process is to secure Starlink’s operating license, which will allow the company to provide its services to more people across the country. This is expected to help in boosting connectivity and access to information for millions of Zambians who have long been underserved in terms of internet access.

The news of Starlink’s success in Zambia comes at a time when the country’s government is putting more effort into expanding its digital infrastructure. President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration has made this a priority, and the government has been working with various private sector partners to achieve this goal.

One such partner is Liquid Telecoms, which has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the government. The agreement will allow the company to provide internet services to all secondary schools in Zambia, further bridging the digital divide in the country.

The move is expected to have a significant impact on the country’s education sector, as it will provide students with access to online resources and tools that were previously unavailable to them. This will undoubtedly help in improving the quality of education and equipping students with the skills they need to succeed in the digital age.

Commenting on the development, Mutati expressed his optimism, saying that the partnership with Liquid Telecoms is a step in the right direction. He also noted that the government is committed to working with private sector players to expand internet access and improve connectivity across the country.

The news has been well-received by various stakeholders, including the private sector and civil society groups. Many see it as a positive step towards achieving universal internet access in Zambia, which is crucial for economic growth, social development, and the overall well-being of citizens.

The success of Starlink’s connectivity in nine provinces and the partnership with Liquid Telecoms to provide internet services to secondary schools are significant developments in Zambia’s efforts to bridge the digital divide. These developments are expected to have a positive impact on the country’s education sector and boost economic growth. The government’s commitment to working with private sector partners to expand internet access and improve connectivity is a step in the right direction, and it is hoped that this momentum will continue in the coming years.