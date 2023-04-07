Former Minister of Health, Dr Chitalu Chilufya, and his young daughter have survived a road accident that occurred on Thursday night. The accident, which took place near Misisi footbridge along Kafue road, left both Dr Chilufya and his four-year-old daughter with injuries.

According to a statement from the police deputy public relations officer, Danny Mwale, the accident occurred when the driver of a Benz truck, identified as Michael Chimunjeche, cut in front of Dr Chilufya’s vehicle. The former minister was driving with his daughter when the incident happened.

Dr Chilufya and his daughter were rushed to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka, where they received medical attention. The former minister sustained injuries to his head and chest, while his daughter had injuries to her leg. They are both said to be in stable condition and responding well to treatment.

Following the accident, President Hakainde Hichilema expressed his concern and sent his best wishes to the former minister and his daughter. In a statement, President Hichilema said, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the accident involving Dr Chitalu Chilufya and his daughter. I wish them a speedy recovery and hope they will be back to their normal lives soon.”

Dr Chilufya served as Minister of Health under the previous government of President Edgar Lungu.

The accident involving Dr Chilufya has sparked renewed calls for road safety measures in Zambia. The country has one of the highest rates of road accidents in the region, with an average of five people dying on the roads every day.Recently popular Zambian gospel musician, Pastor BJ Ngosa lost his wife and son in a road traffic accident in Lusaka.

According to the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), the majority of road accidents in Zambia are caused by human error, including reckless driving, speeding, and drunk driving. The agency has called for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and better education for drivers to reduce the number of accidents on the country’s roads.

In recent years, the Zambian government has implemented several road safety measures, including the introduction of speed cameras and the construction of new road infrastructure. However, there is still much work to be done to improve road safety in the country.

The accident involving Dr Chilufya has also highlighted the importance of wearing seatbelts while driving. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), seatbelts reduce the risk of death and serious injury in a road accident by up to 50 percent.There are also renewed calls for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and better education for drivers to reduce the number of accidents on the country’s roads.

In Zambia, wearing a seatbelt is mandatory for all drivers and passengers, but the law is not always enforced. The government has called for stricter enforcement of the seatbelt law to reduce the number of deaths and injuries on the roads.