A woman from Garden Compound in Lusaka has died after being hit by a motorbike that was part of the presidential motorcade sweeper. The incident happened near Selena Trust School in Chalala area.

According to the police, the rider of the motorbike has been identified as Constable Mungala, aged 33, of State House Police camp, who survived the accident with injuries.

In a statement released by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Danny Mwale, the woman has been identified as Mirriam Nachilima, aged 42, of Garden Compound in Lusaka. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses say that Constable Mungala was riding the motorbike at high speed when he hit Nachilima, who was crossing the road. The impact of the accident caused Nachilima to sustain serious injuries, and she was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) for medical attention. However, she succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The police have launched an investigation into the accident and have taken Constable Mungala into custody to assist with the investigation. The presidential motorcade was travelling to State House from the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport when the incident occurred.

The incident has once again brought into focus the issue of road safety in Zambia, particularly in relation to the presidential motorcade. The presidential motorcade is known to travel at high speeds, often disregarding traffic rules, which has led to several accidents in the past.

In 2015, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in the presidential motorcade, while in 2017, a bus carrying schoolchildren was involved in an accident with a presidential escort vehicle, resulting in the death of one child and several injuries.

The government has been urged to take steps to improve road safety, particularly in relation to the presidential motorcade. Some have called for stricter enforcement of traffic laws, while others have called for the use of police outriders instead of motorbikes to clear the way for the presidential motorcade.

The death of Mirriam Nachilima is a tragic reminder of the need for better road safety in Zambia.