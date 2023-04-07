A 32-year-old woman in Milenge District in Luapula Province has died after allegedly being beaten by her husband for not preparing nshima for him.

The deceased identified as Janet Kunda of Ndeleya village in Chief Sokontwe’s Chiefdom died this morning after she was admitted at a health centre.

Luapula Province Commanding Officer, Fwambo Siame confirmed the incident in an interview with ZANIS.

Mr Siame said the deceased was admitted to Kapalala Rural Health Centre on April 5, 2023 and was unconscious.

“The deceased was being treated for chest and general body pains. Physical inspection of the body showed multiple bruises on the right ear, right shoulder, left breast, below the ribs, left arm and right leg,” he said.

Mr Siame stated that the deceased died this morning and the body has been deposited in Milenge District Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem.

Meanwhile, mother to the deceased, Agness Kunda aged 52 said the deceased told her that the husband Gilbert Kantali beat her because she did not cook nshima for him.

“My daughter gained a bit of consciousness at 10:00 hours today and revealed that the husband kicked her all over her body. Janet said she did not have money to buy mealie-meal to prepare nshima for the husband,” Mrs Kunda explained.

The Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect who is on the run.