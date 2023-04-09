The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has approved over K39 Million for various community projects under the 2023 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in Kawambwa District, Luapula Province.

In a statement to the media, Kawambwa Town Council Public Relations Officer, Norman Kashi says the approved amount is for community projects, grants, secondary school bursaries, women and youth empowerment and skills development in both Kawambwa Central and Pambashe Constituencies.

Mr Kashi said some the community projects in Kawambwa Central Constituency are the procurement of desks for various schools, an ambulance, vehicle for Zambia Police and electrification of various public facilities.

Other projects are borehole installations at various schools, rehabilitation and purchase of furniture in health centres and sundry projects which include the road sector.

“The community projects has seen Kawambwa Central Constituency approving projects amounting to fifteen Million, three hundred thirty one thousand, nine hundred seventy eight kwacha which is the same amount that Pambashe Constituency also has,” Mr Kashi said.

He further disclosed that 59 women and youth empowerment groups have been approved at the total cost of K1, 150,950 in Kawambwa Central Constituency.

For secondary school bursaries, Mr Kashi said 148 pupil applicants have been approved to be sponsored to various secondary schools in Kawambwa Central Constituency at cost of K588, 300.

He further stated that a total of 419 applicants under the skills development component have been approved for sponsorship at the cost of K2, 815,396 in Kawambwa Central Constituency alone.

Meanwhile, Mr Kashi said the approved community projects in Pambashe Constituency include the procurement of desks, purchase of an ambulance and a vehicle for Zambia Police and electrification.

Other projects are erecting of Chiefs palaces, construction of maternity facility at the clinic and sundry projects that will include the road sector.

He further said 85 groups and clubs in Pambashe Constituency have been approved to be funded under the women and youth empowerment while 112 pupils have been approved for secondary school bursaries sponsorship.

Mr Kashi stated that under the skills development 95 applicants have been approved for sponsorship to various TEVET Institutions.

“ So these are the projects that will run for the whole 2023. These approvals have been made at the provincial level and we have seen that this has been done quite early meaning this is a busy year for us to expedite implementation of these projects,” he explained.