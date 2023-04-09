Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe has responded to accusations made against him by the UPND media team, denying any involvement in political violence and warning against the deception that political violence ended with the removal of the Patriotic Front from government.

In a statement, Dr. M’membe said, “Let’s not allow ourselves to be deceived that political violence ended with the removal of the Patriotic Front from government. It didn’t.” He added, “Yesterday, we were attacked, and after being attacked, we are now being framed as the attackers, as the violent ones.”

Dr. M’membe claimed that he was being accused of assaulting a UPND cadre when he was nowhere near the scene. He said,

“I saved a situation that could have ended up with the death of a UPND or Socialist Party cadre by firing a few shots to disperse the people.” He added, “Nobody was aimed at, nobody was assaulted by myself. But today, there is an attempt to make me look like a violent person, which I am not. It won’t work.”

The Socialist Party President warned that attempts to frame him as a violent person would not work. He said, “Framing someone is a difficult thing; it disintegrates when matters go to court.” He added, “It didn’t work for the PF; it won’t work for the UPND.”

Dr. M’membe expressed concern about the type of policing being witnessed today and warned that more and worse things were to come. He said, “When we complained about the structure of the police leadership – the composition of the police leadership – we were seen as being malicious, but this is what happens when you run the police this way.”

The Socialist Party President also criticized the lack of action by the police in arresting and charging the UPND cadres who attacked them. He said, “The UPND cadres who attacked us were nowhere near the police post or police station. They have not been arrested; they are not in anyway being questioned. We, the victims, are the ones who are being turned into the attackers. This is the situation we are in.”

Dr. M’membe called for a change in the structure of the police leadership and its composition to prevent similar incidents in the future. He said, “More things, worse things, are to come.” He added, “We need to change the structure of the police leadership, the composition of the police leadership, and the way the police operate.”

The UPND’s Version of Events

Earlier, the UPND media team had reported that Socialist Party Leader Fred M’membe has been arrested in Serenje after allegedly firing gunshots at a Four way UPND campaign centre. The incident occurred during the ongoing local government election campaigns for the muchinda ward in Serenje. Several UPND members and ordinary citizens were injured during the attack by M’membe and a group of Socialist Party cadres.

According to UPND media, police sources in Serenje have informed them that a police search of M’membe’s vehicle revealed a pistol gun, an axe and some catapults. A cartridge as well as teargas cannisters were recovered from the scene of the attack, but police are yet to determine whose gun discharged the cartridge.

The UPND media team went on further to report that the opposition leader attempted to escape police custody but was captured at Ndabala police check point. He is currently detained with four other Socialist Party officials and is expected to remain in custody until Tuesday when they will be formally charged with an appropriate offence.