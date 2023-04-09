Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe has responded to accusations made against him by the UPND media team, denying any involvement in political violence and warning against the deception that political violence ended with the removal of the Patriotic Front from government.
In a statement, Dr. M’membe said, “Let’s not allow ourselves to be deceived that political violence ended with the removal of the Patriotic Front from government. It didn’t.” He added, “Yesterday, we were attacked, and after being attacked, we are now being framed as the attackers, as the violent ones.”
Dr. M’membe claimed that he was being accused of assaulting a UPND cadre when he was nowhere near the scene. He said,
“I saved a situation that could have ended up with the death of a UPND or Socialist Party cadre by firing a few shots to disperse the people.” He added, “Nobody was aimed at, nobody was assaulted by myself. But today, there is an attempt to make me look like a violent person, which I am not. It won’t work.”
The Socialist Party President warned that attempts to frame him as a violent person would not work. He said, “Framing someone is a difficult thing; it disintegrates when matters go to court.” He added, “It didn’t work for the PF; it won’t work for the UPND.”
Dr. M’membe expressed concern about the type of policing being witnessed today and warned that more and worse things were to come. He said, “When we complained about the structure of the police leadership – the composition of the police leadership – we were seen as being malicious, but this is what happens when you run the police this way.”
The Socialist Party President also criticized the lack of action by the police in arresting and charging the UPND cadres who attacked them. He said, “The UPND cadres who attacked us were nowhere near the police post or police station. They have not been arrested; they are not in anyway being questioned. We, the victims, are the ones who are being turned into the attackers. This is the situation we are in.”
Dr. M’membe called for a change in the structure of the police leadership and its composition to prevent similar incidents in the future. He said, “More things, worse things, are to come.” He added, “We need to change the structure of the police leadership, the composition of the police leadership, and the way the police operate.”
The UPND’s Version of Events
Earlier, the UPND media team had reported that Socialist Party Leader Fred M’membe has been arrested in Serenje after allegedly firing gunshots at a Four way UPND campaign centre. The incident occurred during the ongoing local government election campaigns for the muchinda ward in Serenje. Several UPND members and ordinary citizens were injured during the attack by M’membe and a group of Socialist Party cadres.
According to UPND media, police sources in Serenje have informed them that a police search of M’membe’s vehicle revealed a pistol gun, an axe and some catapults. A cartridge as well as teargas cannisters were recovered from the scene of the attack, but police are yet to determine whose gun discharged the cartridge.
The UPND media team went on further to report that the opposition leader attempted to escape police custody but was captured at Ndabala police check point. He is currently detained with four other Socialist Party officials and is expected to remain in custody until Tuesday when they will be formally charged with an appropriate offence.
We know who fought the MMD, we know who fought the PF, we know who fought PeP and beat up Sean Tembo. And now that the SP of Fred Mmembe is growing fast, we know who’s identified the Socialist Party as a threat and therefore a target for their violence. They injure, maim & kill and claim to be the victims. They believe their own propaganda. They’re feeling Fred’s heat. They’ll insult him and scheme all sorts of stuff. We know them
Upnd have always been violent and very quick to play victim. Hakainde has never condemned violence committed by his members. Non southerners in namwala were beaten and their huts burned down in Namwala. Did HH condemn it?
Really laughable…who told you that SP is growing fast? Yes the rich Socialist Mmembe is mobilising but remember he knows how the media operates in Zambia so to someone based abroad they might think SP is the new MMD.
HH will rise to the challenge of this matter. The violence perpetrators will be rounded up and put in their place. As for De Javu, this has made his day because it gives him a chance to fabricate lies against HH.
Gunner+in+TheZambia – Dont mind Deja Vu he is still wounded after his favourite area MPs Bowman and Bonanza’s cases were kicked out of court.
Gunner in Zambia….of course you think everything is a fabrication. As the Tarino please stay out of it and spend sometime with your mate Thabo Kawana
We are under a deektatorship led by a deekhead called hh
So all along we in pf were not violent ones. It has always been upnd. If I catch one I will shoot them
Where are you going to get a gun in England Mr Humpty Dumpty Troll?
KK was forced to go for one party democracy because of the violence by the ANC the predecessor of the Upnd ( Mr Mathew Nkoloma was murdered by ANC members with pangas).
Expect more violence if the Upnd sense defeat in the 2026 election.
There you go again alarming people with your delusion….KK was no angel he went for one party so he could rule forever and crash all his opponents…stop your nonsense!!
Tarino Orange..You were not there so don’t argue. I was young but I remember how violent the ANC and Nalumino Mundia’s party became violent. Of KK would have wanted to rule forever but violence from these two parties mitigates more than his wish for umuyaya.
I argue because its a fact he was not forced he chose it because it suited him hence justifying his suppression, murdering and utimately crashing the opposition not only outside but within his party. Dont come his to fabricate lies because you lived during the Mesozoic Era.
Dont come here…
You should be a source of wisdom here instead you come here to shameless peddle lies all because of your deep unknown hate for Hakainde.
Tarino orange. For you wisdom is when someone says something that fits your line.
The senseless attacks on political opponents must end. The statement by the UPND media team is revealing. How did the media team know in detail what happened, what was found in Mmembe’s car and how long he was going to be detained for? This points to collaboration between the police and UPND
Cde Membe is now seeking a different attention seeing that his useless editorial attacks on the west and zambias forigne policy are not working………..
No one cares about his virulent anti western hallucinations……….
His thinking that headline news for campaign violence is a better way for attention will backfire………..
Let Fred Mmeembe go to every part of the country to campaign freely without interference. Mmeembe does not have a big following that can bully or intimidate UPND. This is coming from UPND, orchestrated by William Banda who has been given a job as Envoy for Special Presidential Duties. No one in government knows William Banda’s job, This includes HH and William Banda don’t know what job William does in government. William is there to butcher people by using the youth who are brain washed & frustrated with life.
Cheers Ayatollah. You expressed my views. Ruling party in Zambia is always the most violent and undemocratic. PF cadres alienated masses from PF and same is now happening with UPND. Fred is being made a hero by the UPNDists ably supported in the cause by the unprofessional bootlicking police.