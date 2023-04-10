Dr. Lubinda Haabazoka, an economist and a lecturer at the University of Zambia, recently posted his thoughts on the arrest of Fred Mmembe and his co-accused. M,membe is the Socialist Party President who was arrested over the weekend on charges of assaulting UPND (United Party for National Development) supporters. Dr. Haabazoka argues that the arrest of Mmembe is not a wise move by the government, as it will only increase his popularity and create sympathy for him.

Dr. Haabazoka begins his post by stating that it is common sense that Mmembe, who is 64 years old, and his co-accused, who are both 61 years old, cannot be attacking UPND camps. He points out that he has been reading Mmembe’s posts since 1991 and has never seen him engage in violence. Dr. Haabazoka also notes that it is common for ruling party cadres to attack opposition political leaders, and he believes that the government should not be associating Mmembe with such violence.

The economist goes on to recount a personal experience from 1990, when he witnessed opposition activists being beaten by UNIP supporters in full view of the police. He believes that such incidents are not uncommon in Zambia and that the young generation may be fooled, but not the older generation who have witnessed such events firsthand.

Dr. Haabazoka then offers some advice to those in government, arguing that they should focus on actions that make their leaders more democratic and good in general. He believes that the arrest of Mmembe will only dent the government’s image and promote him as a politician. Every time Mmembe appears in court, it will be a campaign rally, which is not good for the government’s image.

The economist also points out that Zambia is currently facing several challenges, such as a shortage of money in circulation and mealie meal shortages. He believes that the government needs to be careful about the actions it takes and the messages it sends to the people. Dr. Haabazoka argues that a message of hope is very important if citizens’ hearts are to be won.

Finally, the economist advises the government not to proceed with Mmembe’s case, as it could harm the government’s image and create sympathy for Mmembe. He notes that the Green Economy Minister’s gesture of visiting Mmembe was a good move and that it showed maturity. However, he believes that Mmembe should be released, as it would be the right thing to do.

In conclusion, Dr. Lubinda Haabazoka’s post offers some valuable insights into the current political situation in Zambia. He argues that the government should focus on actions that make their leaders more democratic and good in general, rather than arresting opposition leaders. He also believes that a message of hope is essential if citizens’ hearts are to be won, and that the government should avoid actions that could harm its image and create sympathy for its opponents. Overall, his post is a thoughtful and thought-provoking piece that is well worth reading.