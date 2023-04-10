Minister of Information and Media, Chushi Kasanda says government will not complete or commission poorly constructed infrastructure initiated by the community.

Ms Kasanda said government will not allow a situation where money is spent on infrastructure that will be a danger to the public and will not stand the taste of time.

The minister was speaking when she inspected a dormitory at Mulungushi Secondary School, a community project under construction.

Ms Kasanda directed that government should not spend Constituency Development Fund (CDF) on such projects which do not meet the minimum standards.

And Chisamba Town Council District Planning Officer Chota Ngulube, said the local Authority has started sensitizing the public on the guidelines to be followed when constructing infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Minister of Information and Media, Chushi Kasanda has called on Chisamba residents to take advantage of various empowerment programmes offered by government to better their lives.

Ms Kasanda who is also Chisamba Member of Parliament (MP) said residents should utilize the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to acquire skills and start up businesses.

Ms Kasanda was speaking during a project monitoring and sensitization meeting at Nyankanga Primary School.

she emphasised the need for residents to form Co-operatives so that they can benefit from CDF and other empowerment programmes.

Ms Kasanda also announced that Chisamba Town Council through CDF has procured equipment such as bull dozer, compactor and water buzzer to help work on roads in the district.

Ms Kasanda said the local authority will soon start working on the road network through out the district.