Forest Rangers and FC Muza will faceoff in the final of the 2023 ABSA Cup following their respective semifinal triumphs this weekend.

Muza on Sunday joined Forest in the cup final to be played on May 20 after edging Division One side Trident 1-0 in the second semifinal at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Substitute Whiteson Songwe’s own goal gave Muza victory with nine minutes left to play.

Forest earlier on Saturday beat Power Dynamos 2-1 in the first semifinal match at Arthur Davies Stadium.

Meanwhile, both teams are yet to win this cup.

This year’s cup winners will pocket K700,000 with runners up getting K350,000.