A 76-year-old woman has died after a dumpster truck crashed her at the Chunga dump site in Lusaka.

Tikulileni Tembo , was hit by the dump truck’s bucket, while she was scavenging at the dump site.

Police Deputy Spokesperson, Danny Mwale confirmed this in a statement availed to ZNBC today.

Mr Mwale explained that Ms Tembo was among several scavengers who rushed to a truck whose driver was in the process of dumping waste, when the accident happened.

He added that the woman who sustained head injuries, was rushed to Chingwere hospital where she was pronounced dead.

[ZNBC]