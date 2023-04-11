The recent decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Zambia to enter a nolle prosequi in the case of Mumbi Phiri has raised questions and concerns about the independence and integrity of the justice system in the country. Many are asking why the DPP made this decision, particularly on the day of the judgement, and whether there was any political pressure or interference involved.

However, according to the Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe, the DPP’s decision is lawful and should not be questioned. He argues that the DPP has the discretion to enter a nolle prosequi at any stage of the proceedings, and that this decision was based on the evidence and the law.

While it is true that the DPP has the power to enter a nolle prosequi, the timing of this decision raises some serious questions. It is unusual for the DPP to make such a decision on the day of the judgement, and many believe that this was done to prevent a conviction and to protect Mumbi Phiri, who is a prominent member of the ruling party.

Moreover, Haimbe’s argument that people should not concentrate on the nolle prosequi but should instead ask why a convicted murderer was in former president Edgar Lungu’s inner circle is somewhat disingenuous. While it is certainly important to investigate how a convicted murderer was able to get close to the former president, this does not excuse or justify the decision by the DPP to enter a nolle prosequi in this particular case.

It is the responsibility of the DPP to ensure that justice is done, and that those who break the law are held accountable for their actions. If there is evidence that Mumbi Phiri committed a crime, then she should be prosecuted and, if found guilty, punished accordingly. This is the fundamental principle of the rule of law, and it is essential for a fair and just society.

The fact that a convicted murderer was able to get close to the former president is certainly concerning, and it highlights the need for greater transparency and accountability in the political system. However, this should not distract from the issue at hand, which is the decision by the DPP to enter a nolle prosequi in the case of Mumbi Phiri.

It is important for the justice system to be independent and free from political interference, and for the DPP to make decisions based solely on the evidence and the law. Any perception that the justice system is being manipulated or controlled for political purposes undermines public trust and confidence in the system, and ultimately weakens the rule of law.

In order to address these concerns, there needs to be greater transparency and accountability in the justice system, and measures put in place to prevent political interference. This may include the establishment of an independent body to oversee the work of the DPP, or the creation of a special prosecutor’s office to handle cases of political corruption and abuse of power.

Ultimately, the rule of law is essential for a fair and just society, and it is the responsibility of all those in positions of power and authority to uphold and protect it. The recent decision by the DPP to enter a nolle prosequi in the case of Mumbi Phiri raises serious questions about the independence and integrity of the justice system in Zambia, and it is important for these concerns to be addressed in a transparent and accountable manner.

In addition to the concerns about the DPP’s decision in the case of Mumbi Phiri, there are broader concerns about the state of democracy and the rule of law in Zambia. In recent years, there have been increasing reports of political violence and intimidation of opposition parties in the run-up to ward by-election.