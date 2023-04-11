By BENEDICT TEMBO

Former Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has returned to MTN Super League relegation threatened Zanaco FC for the third time in his coaching career.

Nyirenda, whose initial stint with the bankers was an assistant coach in 2004 under Fighton Simukonda, has been hired up to the end of the season to help Zanaco retain their Super League status.

The five-time Super League champions are 13th on the log with 34 points, leaving management with no option but to sack the bench comprising former Nigerian international Emmanuel Amunike, who was roped in as consultant, his compatriot Emeka Amadi and head coach Kelvin Kaindu with immediate effect.

“The board of directors and management wish to thank the three coaches for the services rendered to the club and accordingly wish the coaches all the best in their future endeavors,” Zanaco chief executive officer Modest Hamalabi said in a statement yesterday.

Hamalabi announced the appointment of Nyirenda as interim head coach for the remaining period of the current season.

Nyirenda was at the time of his appointment without a job after leaving Mozambican club Clube Ferroviario da Beira in December last year.

Nyirenda, a seasoned coach, has coached the Zambia senior men’s national national team as well as Baroka in the South African Premier Soccer League, UD Songo and Ferroviario in Mozambique, City of Lusaka, Zesco United (twice), Lusaka Dynamos, Green Buffaloes, including Zanaco Football Club from 2009 to 2011.

“The board of directors and management of Zanaco Football Club are confident that Mr. Nyirenda will add value to the vlub and inspire the team to greater success,” Hamalabbi said

In accepting the appointment, Nyirenda said Zanaco’s position in the league is tricky. He has called for hard work to guide Zanaco out of relegation.