The department of culture in Northern Province has expressed concern over the diminishing production of traditional and cultural foods in the country.

Provincial Cultural Officer Vester Ziile said most of the traditional foods such as locally brewed Munkoyo have lost popularity among indigenous people.

Mr Ziile said this when he met a group of Mpulungu women who are in the business of brewing the local drink popularly known as Munkoyo.

He said the department of culture has since embarked on a programme to promote the production of these local foods so that children can learn about them.

Mr Ziile explained that Zambia is rich in different foods and culture stating that it is important for people to continue preserving these foods for future generations.

And group leader, Esnart Kapembwa explained that the making of traditional drinks has helped them to earn income for their families.

Ms Kapembwa however explained that this business has not been doing well because of the mushrooming of many soft drinks on the market.

She said her group can manage to produce variety of traditional drinks that can satisfy the test of many of people.

She explained that the group is however facing challenges with the packaging of the traditional drink and has since appealed to the department to help women promote their business in the district through better packaging and marketing.