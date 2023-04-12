Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu was reportedly ready to hand over power to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Patrick Matibini, when a petition was brought against him in 2016. This revelation was made during a conversation between Lungu and human rights activist Brebner Changala, as part of a series of discussions by Amos Malupenga with memorable personalities. The discussion also touched on the transition period after Lungu lost power to current President Hakainde Hichilema in August 2021.

Lungu emphasized that he freely conceded defeat and offered to help his successor in whatever way possible to ensure a smooth transition. He also discussed the events of the 2016 elections and the debate that ensued, suggesting that he was ready and willing to hand over power to the Speaker during the time the opposition pursued a petition against his re-election in the Constitutional Court.

Lungu further stated that he had summoned Dr. Matibini to State Lodge with the intention of handing over power to him. However, after a long discussion, Speaker Matibini advised against it as there was no legal basis. The Attorney General shared this view. Lungu continued to serve during the petition period, and he expressed that he was falsely accused of holding on to power illegally.

The conversation between Lungu and Changala lasted for over three hours and touched on various cross-cutting governance issues.