Former Zambian President, Edgar Lungu, has urged the citizens not to entirely blame the current President Hakainde Hichilema for the ongoing mealie-meal crisis. Speaking to Berdnner Changala, one of his critics during his presidency, Lungu said that people usually take advantage of presidential directives by pushing their own agendas. He further added that Hichilema may not even know what caused the shortage of mealie-meal.

Lungu pointed out that Hichilema may have meant well when he asked the Food Reserve Agency to export maize. However, the executors may have taken advantage of the presidential directive by exporting more than what was sanctioned. According to Lungu, unscrupulous people usually take advantage of the presidency by lying to others that they are well-connected. He cited the example of a gold scandal in Zimbabwe where some named clergy claimed to have been connected to that country’s president and used it to make deals.

Lungu advised Hichilema to be careful with the criminality that is slowly growing in his party. Meanwhile, Berdnner Changala, who was once critical of Lungu during his presidency, expressed gratitude to the former president for allowing him to meet and have lunch together.

The ongoing mealie-meal crisis in Zambia has caused significant concern amongst the population. The shortage of maize meal has resulted in high prices, making it difficult for many Zambians to afford. The government has come under fire for failing to address the issue, with many citizens calling for urgent action to be taken.