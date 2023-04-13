A Zambian truck driver has sustained injuries after being involved in a fatal road accident that claimed four lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Tuesday.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer told ZANIS in a statement that the Zambian driver identified as Kelvin Nondo aged 38, who was driving a Volvo truck registration number BCD 4329, BCE 2149T failed to keep to his lane while driving along the Mokambo Kasumbalesa road in Congo and hit into a Congolese Fuso Fighter registration number 0580AT12 which was being driven by a Congolese national whose details are unknown but aged between 30 and 35 years old who died on the spot.

Mr Mweemba said the accident happened around 20:00 hours on Tuesday in the DRC in which a Congolese Fuso Fighter Truck also carried three Congolese nationals who also died on the spot with their details still unknown.

“The accident happened when the two motor vehicles were being driven in opposite directions and in the process the driver of the Volvo Truck failed to keep to his lane and collided with the Fuso truck,” he explained.

Mr Mweemba said Mr Nondo, the Zambian driver sustained a fractured left arm and right leg and has been admitted to a Catholic hospital in Congo.