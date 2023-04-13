By Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe

HH is making the same mistake RB made, thinking that people are intelligent enough to decided on their own what’s right and assuming they know. Mwanawasa also made the same mistake but he realised it faster. If people only use logic MMD would not have lost the elections.

Today, it’s mostly crooked UPND members benefiting more from the Government; these cant even defend him unless with sticks and stones. Instead of convincing people they are arrogant and boastful.if they cared about the President and not their stomach; they will be convincing and pleading with people. Bu boss attitude niku office and not politics, you can be right but if insolent in politics you still don’t get the vote. Remember when we talk about shortage of Meds, fertilizer, Mealie Meal and theft sugilite even ordinary UPND voters see these things, and when you dismiss us with arrogance you think you have won? Lol this is politics.

Mwanawasa abandoned such a people but RB and Lungu made a mistake of keeping and prompting them, they both lost. Mwanawasa stopped “defending” against Sata, but made sure very issue that Sata rised was sorted out. He knew he was fighting for people’s hearts but UPND are still drunk with their last victory that they can’t see what’s going on.

To be honest on average i write two articles everyday, most of them i can’t even post because I feel sorry for HH; for now. He is bein betrayed by his people because of their ignorance and arrogance. Hearts and Minds and not Stick and Stones.

The UPND members that can defend him intelligently and out of principle are poor with no voice or positions .The Good Samaritan helped because he had money to pay for the injured man on the road, otherwise he could have just passed by as well.

My stance or perception is that the majority of Zambians are not that well informed but extremely emotional even the most educated ones. So you cant leave it to them to see or do good, you have to invest resources in the right characters to influence your ideas on the masses. The characters defending HH are not helping him, they adding more to the injury.

Sometimes the garden boy takes the madam because he manages to appreciate her.