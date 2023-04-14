President Hakainde Hichilema says there is a need to strike a balance between satisfying the local market and exporting mealie meal to ensure that the domestic consumers are not affected.

President Hichilema expressed concern with the continued mealie meal shortage being experienced in the country which he said should not be the case because Zambia is a huge producer of maize.

Speaking when he met the Millers Association of Zambia at State House today, President Hichilema said that the government wants to work together with millers and farmers in an effort to come up with sustainable solutions to the mealie meal deficit in the country.

Mr Hichilema stressed that the challenge of mealie meal should not become a political issue as the government is doing everything possible to make sure that immediate solutions are found.

And Millers Association of Zambia president Andrew Chintala said the millers are committed with government and food chain stakeholders in attaining food security in Zambia.

Mr Chintala commended the government for opening borders for export while ensuring that progress on the matter is being achieved.