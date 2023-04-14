Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has reassured citizens that his government is committed to pursuing an ambitious economic and social transformation agenda for the country. Speaking during an impromptu walkabout in Livingstone, the President promised to leave no stone unturned in creating an enabling environment to create jobs and business opportunities for all people.

President Hichilema, who was in Livingstone to officiate at the opening ceremony of the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) 10th Annual Conference, took time to interact with citizens and hear first-hand the challenges they are facing. He thanked them for their continued solidarity and support as his government continues to serve them and run the affairs of the nation.

“We are determined and working hard to bring back an economy that was brought down to its knees,” said President Hichilema. “Our administration remains focused on turning around the country’s economy and creating an enabling environment to create jobs and business opportunities for all people.”

Scores of Livingstone residents stormed the streets chanting the slogan, “Bally Bally”, as President Hichilema took time shaking hands with them. This is a clear indication of the people’s confidence in the President’s leadership and his administration’s ability to deliver on its promises.

The President’s walkabout in Livingstone is part of his administration’s efforts to connect with citizens and hear their concerns first-hand.