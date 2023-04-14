President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia has made significant changes to his government, which include the appointment of a new Inspector General of Police, eight new Permanent Secretaries, and the termination of four Permanent Secretaries’ contracts. President Hichilema has relieved the former Inspector General of Police, Lemmy Kajoba, of his duties and appointed Graphel Musamba as the new Inspector General of Police.

In addition, President Hichilema has relieved Deputy Inspector of Police Doris Nayame of her duties, pending re-deployment, and appointed Alita Mbahwe, former DEC Commissioner, as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police Administration. Yvonne Mpundu, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises, has been transferred to the Ministry of Agriculture as Permanent Secretary, Administration.

Moreover, President Hichilema has terminated the contracts of four Permanent Secretaries, Wisdom Bwalya, Perpetual Mphande Chuulu, Danny Mfune, and John Msimuko. Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Permanent Secretary in-charge of Administration, Chembo Mbula, has been transferred to Cabinet Office as Permanent Secretary Special Duties, while Chilufya Darko will now serve as Permanent Secretary Cabinet Office. Professor Jackson Kasonka, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, will be re-deployed.

President Hichilema expressed his gratitude to the former Senior Government Officials for their individual contribution to the nation and wished them well in their future endeavors. He also appointed eight new Permanent Secretaries, including Dr. Hapenga Kabeta as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development, Naomi Tetamashimba as Permanent Secretary Special Duties at Cabinet Office, and Hope Situmbeko as Permanent Secretary Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Other appointees include Lillian Bwalya as Permanent Secretary Administration at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Subeta Mutelo as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises, Christopher Simoonga as Permanent Secretary Administration at the Ministry of Health, Professor Albert Malama as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing, and Urban Development, and Dr. Douty Chibamba as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment.

Meanwhile, speculations remain rife that Kajoba’s dismissal may have been due to his recent exposure of corruption involving Special Assistant to the President for Legal Affairs, Christopher Mundia.

Kajoba had revealed that Mundia instructed the suspension of investigations into the misappropriation of $15.5 million that was paid for the Ghanaian Former Expatriate Teachers Coordinating Committee. The Inspector General of Police reported that payments were made to Zambians who were not beneficiaries of the money disbursed in 2021, including Mundia himself, who benefited from the funds to the tune of K1.5 million. Mundia is therefore a suspect in the investigations and is accused of abusing his office for personal gain, lying about the President’s involvement, and undermining the integrity of his profession.

Despite Mundia’s denial of the allegations, President Hichilema took action and dismissed Kajoba and four Permanent Secretaries. The President has made it clear that he values truth and honesty and will not tolerate corruption or unethical behavior within his government. However, some speculate that the dismissal of Kajoba may have been due to his revelations about Mundia and his involvement in corruption.

It is important to note that the reasons for Kajoba’s dismissal remain unclear, and any speculation regarding the matter should be treated with caution.