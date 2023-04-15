Coach Wedson Nyirenda starts his second reign at Zanaco with an away FAZ Super Division match against his old club Zesco United on Saturday at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Nyirenda retuned to Zanaco last Tuesday after the dismissal of consultant coach Emmanuel Amunike, coach Kelvin Kaindu and assistant trainer Emeka Amadi.

The former Chipolopolo trainer has inherited a Zanaco side that has gone eight games without a win.

“First of all, we’ll try to give back the confidence to the players. The players are lacking confidence. It is natural, you cannot go eight games as a big team,” Nyirenda said after being unveiled as interim coach for the reminder of the season.

Thirteenth placed Zanaco are just three points away from relegation.

Meanwhile, Zesco, who are ninth on the table, have had a fair share of nightmares this season as well.

Zesco have lost eight games already in the season and are 12 points away from leaders Power Dynamos with five matches remaining in the season.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION WEEK 29

05/04/2023

Zesco United – Zanaco

FC Muza – Kabwe Warriors

Red Arrows – Prison Leopards

Lumwana Radiants – Nkana

Nkwazi – Forest Rangers

Napsa Stars – Green Buffaloes

Green Eagles – Nchanga Rangers

16-04- 2023

Power Dynamos – Chambishi

Kansanshi Dynamos – Buildcon