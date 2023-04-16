New Generation Party president Humphrey Siulapwa has called on Zambians to support the government in its quest to find solutions that will address the economic challenges being experienced in the country.

Mr Siulapwa said that it is unfair to attack the government on the economic hardships when it is trying to address the bottlenecks blocking the prosperity of the country that have been in existence before the current administration.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, Mr Siulapwa touched on the issue of mealie meal shortage, stating that it is an eye opener for many Zambians to venture into agriculture and contribute to mass production of the maize crop.

He pointed out the arable land that Zambia is endowed with, which citizens should take advantage of to start farming at a large scale.

He reminded that Zambia has readily available export markets, thus agriculture activities should take centre stage so that both the local and export markets are sustained.

Mr Siulapwa acknowledged that Zambia has the potential to compete at global level especially through agriculture, therefore, the sector once utilised can address the economic challenges.

“The answer to Zambia is for many to take advantage of the arable land and become farmers. Let us practice agriculture at a large scale, as the market is readily available,” Mr Siulapwa stated.

And Mr Siulapwa noted that even when the cost of living is high, it shouldn’t be a basis for blaming the government, because it requires concerted efforts from both the public and private sector to work together.

He further urged the government to prioritise job creation in order to quicken development and that violence should also be sternly addressed.

He advised that time will come for the current administration to be made accountable for the performance and citizens can then make decisions to either retain the United Party for National Development (UPND) into governance or not.