By Peter Sinkamba

It is extremely frustrating that in the last 6 months, the service at the only Cancer Diseseas Hospital (CDH) in Zambia located in Lusaka is pathetic due to breakdown of the equipment offering radiation theraphy, and poor restocking of essentials.

This state of affairs implies that more people are likely to die this year going forward, unless urgent measures are put in place to repair the equipment and restock the essentials.

Although there is less publicity by Government of this silent killer, since 2012, Zambia has witnessed a three-fold increase in the number of cancer cases, of which 70% are women. Sadly, the 71% of people diagnosed with cancer in our country die from the disease.

Further, though Zambia has set up the National Cancer Control Unit, and has set goals for cancer control including reducing premature mortality from cancers by 30% by 2030, very little is being done practically to achieve this goal, and other targets listed in the global plan for the prevention and control cancer diseases.

Of course, significant effort has been made for early detection of cancer at district and provincial levels, whereby procedures such as X-rays, CT scans and mammograms are used for the early detection and diagnosis. However, the quality of service for appropriate referrals for provision of quality cancer treatment and follow-up through the CDH is pathetic lately.

Furthermore, Government has failed to develop an effective palliative care service at district, provincial and national levels. Patients referred to CDH that do not have relatives to take care of them whilst undergoing radiotherapy are subject to extremely poor care.

Additionally, Government has failed to implement an efficient and effective decentralised system of governance and management of cancer programmes to ensure high standards of efficiency, transparency and accountability at all levels of the health sector. Most patients have to wait for more than six months on the queue to be attended to. Some end up dying before their turn comes for radiotherapy.

It is extremely ridiculous that Zambia, with a population of almost 20 million people, has only one comprehensive cancer treatment centre, CDH located in Lusaka. The CDH is the first and only cancer treatment centre offering radiation therapy in Zambia. At the moment, radiotherapy is the only effective means to treat and manage the disease, and provide substantial pain relief for patients when cure is not possible. Therefore, radiation medicine offered at CDH is a vital component of cancer treatment and control in Zambia.

However, with souring travel costs lately, it is extremely difficult for patients living in far flung areas such as Mpulungu, Shangombo, Nsumbu, Chama and Mwinilunga to travel to Lusaka for comprehensive treatment. Consequently, cancer patients end unduly dying without access to comprehensive treatment.

For example, for the period 2008-2014 there were about 18,000 cancer patients in Zambia of which 11,600 were females and 6,400 were males. The number of patients that died during this period was about 13,000. Lately, it is estimated that annually, more than 3,000 cancer patient die.

Furthermore, although, CDH has recorded a steady increase in the number of new cases, currently estimated at about 4,000 new cancer cases, however, Lusaka province refers the largest number of cases. The figures are smaller from the other nine provinces simply because patients cannot afford to travel to Lusaka due to high travel and lodging costs.

Cancer diseases in Zambia are on the increase due to lifestyle factors such as high-fat diet, GMO foods, and use of toxic cosmetics and other chemicals. The diseases is also exacerbated by environmental factors such as use of pesticides and fertilizers. Living within the close proximity of power lines and cell sites is another factor contributing to the rise in cancers, which undoubtedly, is now one of the major contributor to morbidity and mortality in Zambia.

We demand immediate attention to this silent killer by addressing the issues we have highlighted above.