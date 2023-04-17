Northern Province Health Director Ernest Mutale has called on Community Based Volunteers in Nsumbu area of Nsama district to help in sensitizing the community on the need to take cholera preventive measures seriously.

Dr. Mutale observed that the area has recorded cases of cholera this year after the community refused to take the cholera vaccine when it was administered some two years ago.

He stated that Mpulungu, which was also prone to cholera outbreaks, has not recorded any cases this year due to the intake of the vaccines.

“Mpulungu was prone to cholera outbreaks but has not recorded any cases last year or this year. The question is, where has cholera come from in Nsumbu?” he asked.

Dr. Mutale said this when he addressed community-based volunteers who are involved in the distribution of chlorine to communities.

And the Provincial Health Director explained that the coming of the disease has presented an opportunity for health workers and the community to learn from it and prevent its occurrence in future.

He also commended the health staff in the area for putting in place various interventions to control the disease.

“We have visited the admission centre and we have not found any admission, an indication that the prevention measures that have been put in place are working,” he said.

Nsumbu last month recorded an outbreak of the disease which affected Nsumbu, Kapisha and Chibanga catchment areas.