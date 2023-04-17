Zambia Football Coaches Association (ZAFCA) President Dan Kabwe has called for the beefing up of the National Women’s Team coaching bench ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in July.

Concerns have been raised over Zambia’s preparedness for the World Cup after Shepolopolo conceded ten goals in two friendly matches against South Korea recently.

Kabwe said Senior Men’s National Team coaches should be attached to the coach Bruce Mwape led technical bench.

“We are not saying we should substitute Coach Bruce Mwape, we are saying let us build capacity in our coach as well,” he said.

“The other suggestion of attaching the senior men’s national team coach is because he (Grant) is available. Bruce is doing it for the country so why can’t we use somebody who has got that expertise to assist Bruce.”

“If the whole technical bench of the Senior Men’s National Team works with the technical bench of the women’s team that we will have a plus as a country,” Kabwe said.

He said Mwape and his players have worked hard even though Zambian women’s football is still in its infancy.