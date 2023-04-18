Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga says the media fraternity has lost a veteran Journalist , Juliana Mwila, who contributed immensely to the development of the media industry in Zambia.

Speaking when he visited the funeral house, Mr Kalunga said the late Mrs Mwila was a committed Journalist who started her career as a reporter for the then Zambia News Agency (ZANA) and rose through the ranks to the position of Director Press and Planning at the then Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services (MIBS) before she rose to the position of ZNBC Director General.

The Permanent Secretary said government is mourning with the family and wished them God’s strength during this trying moment.

And elder Brother to the deceased Moses Kunda has thanked government for its support and encouragement to the family.

Ms Mwila passed away on Friday April 14, 2023 in Lusaka after an illness

ZNBC Corporate Affairs Manager Anne Mukabe announced the passing on of Mrs Mwila in a statement.