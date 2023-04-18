Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga says the death of former Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Director General Juliana Mwila has robbed the country of a highly accomplished media professional.

Mr Kalunga stated during the church service of the late Mrs Mwila that she has left behind an admirable footprint of hard work, determination and focus.

He described the late Mrs Mwila as a reservoir of knowledge and a media guru.

“She was a reservoir of knowledge, expertise and experience in the media industry from which the country continued to benefit even after her retirement from active work.”

He explained that through hard work, Mrs Mwila rose from being a reporter at the Zambia News Agency (ZANA) now ZANIS to Director General at ZNBC where she later served as Board Vice Chairperson.

Mrs Mwila also served as Director for Press and Planning in the then Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services.

Mr Kalunga said it is sad that Mrs Mwila has died at a time when government has intensified the roll out of key policy and legislative reforms that were close to her heart.

He cited access to information and media self-regulation as some of the policies she championed.

Meanwhile, Mr Kalunga has implored young journalists in the country to emulate Mrs Mwila to be professional.

Mr Kalunga said journalists can learn from the late Mrs Mwila on the need to adhere to media ethics.

And speaking earlier, ZNBC vice Board Chairperson Bernadette Phiri said Mrs Mwila was instrumental in championing mind-set and the prudent utilisations of resources at ZNBC during her tenure.

Ms Phiri recalled that the late Mrs Mwila challenged ZNBC staff to uphold media values and ethics in their discharge of duties.

Speaking at the same service, Mrs Mwila’s last born son Kaulu said her mother was a strong advocator of education in the family.

Mr Kaulu said through her strong stance on education a lot of family members and children have accomplished much in higher education.