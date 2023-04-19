Police in Mansa have recorded a case of suicide involving a 17 year old girl who was found hanging from a tree in what is believed to be a suicidal act.

Luapula Division Police Commanding Officer Fwambo Siame in a statement to the media stated father to the girl Patrick Ng’andwe aged 42 years of Reuben village in Chief Chimese’s area, that Linda Ng’andwe aged 17 years had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself to a tree.

Mr Siame said the incident is said to have occurred in the early hours of yesterday around 03:00 hours within the Ng’andwe premises.

The Luapula Divisional Commanding Officer said Police visited the scene and found the body hanging from an Avocado tree attached to a green neck tie.

Mr Siame said brief facts to the case from preliminary investigations are that on 17th April 2023, around 19:30 hours, the deceased had quarreled with a shopkeeper in the same neighborhood after the same shopkeeper had insulted her.

He said later around 20:30 hours, the deceased was heard saying that, whatever happened was going to lead her in a coffin.

Mr Saime said as she was uttering those sentiments, she was at the neighbour’s house where she used to sleep and was then taken home by her parent’s residence, where she slept.

“However, around 03:00 hours, the deceased was discovered missing from her room and the door to the house was found open,” he said.

Mr. Siame said a search by family members ensued around the house premises, where she was subsequently discovered hanging on an Avocado tree near a pit latrine.

He said further physical inspection of the body by police indicated signs of suicide with no foul play suspected.

Mr. Siame said the body has since been deposited in Mansa General Hospital Mortuary awaiting burial.