Criminals in Chingola have shot and injured two Chinese nationals and got away with K200, 000.

The victims are identified as Tony Dong, aged 33 and Su Bei Qiang also a Chinese national aged 45 who sustained a gun shot in the stomach and a painful back after he was hit with a block.

The incident occurred when the criminals attempted to break into Calastone Technology Company along Lulamba road in Chingola on April 17, 2023 and around 22:30 hours.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba who confirmed the incident to ZANIS, said the two victims were rushed to Sinozam Hospital in Kitwe by fellow Chinese nationals, where they are admitted.

“Brief facts are that on the April 17, 2023 at around 22:30hrs about eight criminals who were wearing masks, armed with three pistols, others armed with pangas and an iron bar, jumped over the wall fence of the company and attacked the workers, including the guard,

The criminals later ordered one of the workers to awaken the victims who were sleeping in the house. In the process, one criminal who was near their room was gunned down by the Chinese. Whilst in pursuit of other criminals, the victim was also shot in the stomach,” Mr Mweemba explained.

Mr Mweemba said the criminals got away with a bag that contained K200, 000 cash, work permits and passports.

“Police officers rushed to the scene and found that other criminals had already run away but Police found the dead body of a criminal at the scene, who was shot at. They took the body and deposited it in Nchanga North Hospital mortuary,” he said.

Mr Mweemba said to ascertain what occurred, Police will review the CCTV cameras once the victims have been discharged from the hospital with hopes of identifying the criminals.

He said no cartridge was picked from the crime of scene and investigations will continue in the case.