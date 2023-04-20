Dr. Elias Munshya, the new High Commissioner of Zambia to New Zealand, presented his Letters of Credence to Her Excellency Dame Hellen Winkelmann, Administrator of the Government of New Zealand, at a ceremony held at Government House. The event marked his formal accreditation as the High Commissioner of Zambia to New Zealand.

Dr. Munshya highlighted that President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration is committed to strengthening the economic ties between Zambia and New Zealand. He emphasized the importance of bilateral relationships and expressed his enthusiasm to explore potential opportunities for cooperation.

In response, Her Excellency Dame Hellen Winkelmann acknowledged the longstanding warm bilateral relationship between the two countries, despite the distance between them. She expressed her pleasure in receiving the Letters of Credence on behalf of His Majesty The King of New Zealand.

Furthermore, Dame Winkelmann noted that both New Zealand and Zambia share a commitment to sustainable agriculture. She highlighted that New Zealand has already partnered with the Zambian Government on a dairy project that focuses on improving milk quality and productivity among smallholder farmers in Zambia. The US$7.5 million project is an important part of the New Zealand’s aid program.