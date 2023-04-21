All the 15 bodies of the victims of Lake Mweru boat accident, which happened on Monday this week, have been retrieved. Nchelenge Acting District Commissioner, Arnold Muimui, said 12 of those who died are Congolese while three are Zambians.

In an interview with ZANIS, Mr. Muimui said 10 of the bodies are in St Paul’s Hospital mortuary while five have already been buried as they were in a bad state.

He said of those that have been buried, four are Congolese while one is Zambian.

“The remaining eight bodies of the Congolese will be handed over to the authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo where they will be buried,” he said.

Mr Muimui added that the two Zambian bodies will be put to rest tomorrow.

“We just want to thank the Zambia Army marine unit for the work they have done since the accident happened as they have been able to retrieve all the 15 bodies,” he said.

And Luapula Province Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit Coordinator, Able Mwape, said government has provide the coffins for all the deceased, including those from Congo D.R.

Mr Mwape said all logistical arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the bodies of all the Congolese nationals are taken to their country.

“Since the accident happened from our country, we saw it wise that we move in and help the bereaved families by easing their burden,” he said.

Mr Mwape further said bodies of the Congolese nationals will be handed over to their country on a day to be announced later.

In the early hours of Monday, April 17, 2023, a boat carrying 33 people who were coming from Kilwa Island heading to Congo, capsized on Lake Mweru, leaving 15 people dead while 18 are survived.