Chembe Member of Parliament Cliff Mpundu has recommended for the termination of the contract for a named contractor for non-completion of a 1 by 3-classroom block being built under the 2021 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) at Muombe Primary School in Chembe District in Luapula Province.

Mr Mpundu said he is disappointed with the attitude of the contractor who has failed to deliver according to the terms and conditions of the contract to complete the K550, 000 classroom block project that has been stuck at window level.

“It is unacceptable for a project such as this one to take more than the specified duration when other contractors with similar projects completed and handed over the projects to government, and such attitude calls for immediate action and termination of the contract should be the way forward,” Mr Mpundu said.

ZANIS reports that he was speaking when he toured the project the abandoned structure and directed Chembe Council Secretary to look into the contract and terminate it and find another contractor.

“Council Secretary I am giving you a directive to terminate this contract and follow the right procedure to identify another contractor who is ready to work without being pushed because non completion of CDF projects within the stipulated time frame is an audit query hence the need for us to do the right thing,” he ordered.

And Chembe Town Council Secretary Grace Kanyata disclosed that the contractor was paid K57, 000 towards the construction works but that the contractor has never shown seriousness in the recent past.

“From the contract sum we have K380, 000 remaining which can be used to complete the project but we have taken note of the call to re-advertise the project as soon as possible by following the correct procedure,” Mrs Kanyata explained.

Mr Mpundu also toured another CDF project for the construction of a 1 by 3-classroom block project valued at K550, 000 at Lukola Primary School that is at roof level.

He advised the site supervisor to quicken the completion of the project and handover to the government to increase the learning infrastructure at the school.