Government has decentralized some of the national government functions to the local authorities in accordance with Cabinet Circular No. 2, following the approval of the Revised National Decentralization Policy by Cabinet.

According to the circular, eight 8 functions under the Ministries of Transport and Logistics, Youth, Sport and Arts, Tourism, Home Affairs and Internal Security, Health, Fisheries and Livestock will be transferred to the Local Authorities in a phased manner in 2023.

According to a statement released today by Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda this afternoon, the staff under these functions will be attached from the Central Government to the local authorities, but will be maintained under Central Government payroll and will continue to enjoy their existing terms and conditions of service.

“Following the approval of the Revised National Decentralisation Policy by Cabinet, and in accordance with the provisions under Article 147 of the Constitution, which was operationalised through Government Gazette Notice No. 1123 of 2021, Cabinet Circular No.2 of 2023 has been issued to facilitate the commencement of transfer of devolved functions from the national Government to the Local Authorities,” she said.

Ms. Kasanda, who is also Chief Government Spokesperson explained that two functions from the Ministry of Transport and Logistics and one function from the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts will be moved to local authorities in the first phase, between January 1 to April 30, 2023.

“In phase one, which is from 1st January to 30th April, 2023, two functions from the Ministry of Transport and Logistics will be transferred to the local authorities.

The functions are, Pontoons, Ferries, Jetties and Piers, and Harbours. In the same phase, the function of Community Sport will be moved from the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Art to the local authorities” she added.

She added that in the second phase, the vehicle licensing function will be moved from the Ministry of Transport and Logistics and the cultural matters function will be moved from the Ministry of Tourism as well as the District Archives function from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security to the local authorities.

The Minister further added that from phase three between 1st September to 31st December, 2023, District Health Services including Ambulance Services will devolve from the Ministry of Health to the local authorities, while Veterinary Services will move from the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, to the Local Authorities.

Ms. Kasanda stated that the transfer of these functions is aimed at improving delivery of respective services to the people, and improving citizen participation in local governance and developmental issues.

She said government has since provided mechanisms for the smooth transfer of accompanying human resource, operating assets and financing to support the changes.

“Government has, to this effect, provided mechanisms for the smooth movement of accompanying human resource, operating assets and financing, with clearly spelt out work relationships and the duo administration system involving civic and civil administration, earmarked as the forms of administration at district level, providing for collaboration between the chief executives of local authorities and the district administration, in the execution of government policy and programmes” she said.

The decentralization of functions is set to help with the effective implementation of the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF).