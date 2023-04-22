A 14 year old boy has committed suicide by hanging himself using fiber in Lusangazi district in Eastern Province.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer, Limpo Liywalii, confirmed the incident toZambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in a telephone interview today.

Mr Liywalii named the victim as Golden Banda of Village Six in Chief Sandwe’s Chiefdom.

He explained that the boy was reported missing on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 around 15:00 hours when he left home without informing any one about his whereabouts.

The Police Commissioner added that the boy was later discovered dead and hanging on a tree in a nearby bush.

Mr Liywalii said the incident was reported by Potiphar Banda aged 45 of Village Eight who narrated the ordeal.

“The suicide occurred between Tuesday April 18, 2023 at 15:00 hours and Wednesday 19 April, 2023 around 14:00 hours at Village six in Chief Sandwe’s area of Lusangazi district of Eastern Province and the incident was reported by Potiphar Banda aged 45 of Village eight who said that Golden Banda aged 14 of Village Six had committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree,’’ he said.

Police visited the scene and inspected the body and no foul play is suspected.

He said the body of the boy has since been buried by family members.